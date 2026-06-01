Eldemar Studio shows off new gameplay for Lucid Falls during The Mix Summer Showcase

Eldemar Studio has just made an appearance at The Mix Summer Showcase, wherein the developer was on-hand to show off new gameplay for the atmospheric adventure, Lucid Falls. Set to eventually launch on PC via Steam, the game is built on Unreal Engine and uses the platform to deliver "jaw-dropping" visuals all as the player works their way through surreal and horrifying worlds that can be manipulated to their whim.

The aim of the game is to survive and pass through absurd worlds where the player can twist gravity, space, and time to their own desire all in a bid to discover hidden paths and to overcome puzzles.

We're told that the game prides itself on its "strong visual direction and impressive environments," and that a big emphasis has been placed on "generating atmosphere, bleeding through in dreamlike cinematic visuals, haunting sound design, and terrifying monsters."

While we don't yet know when Lucid Falls will launch on PC, creative director Yurii Radkevych has stated that the developer will be sharing "little snippets of gameplay" and that it will share more when it's ready, but that you can follow development progress by wishlisting the title on Steam.

Check out the latest Lucid Falls trailer below.