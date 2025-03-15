English
Elbows up: Canadians push back as tensions with the United States escalate

Nationalism resurges amid boycotts and protests.

Under the weight of mounting frustration, Canadian cities have become an unexpected epicenter of defiance. As Canadian anger swells over tariffs and provocative rhetoric from United States President Donald Trump, a growing movement of nationalism is taking hold.

The phrase Elbows up, borrowed from the country's beloved sport of hockey, has transformed into a battle cry—emblazoned on banners, chanted at rallies, and even serving as the title of a newly launched podcast discussing civil defense strategies.

Boycotts of American goods and travel are gaining traction, while provinces remove United States alcohol from shelves in a symbolic act of protest. Across Canada, frustration is giving way to a steely determination to reaffirm the nation's sovereignty.

In many communities, this surge of patriotism has sparked debates on identity and the future of national policy, as citizens rally together in a display of unity and resolve. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Ottawa - Mar 9, 2025: The Elbows Up event held to celebrate Canada and affirm its sovereignty. Signs show support for Canada and denounce U.S. tariffs and Trump's threat to annex Canada // Shutterstock

World news, Canada, United States


