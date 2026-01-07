Elbit Systems arms Europe's CV90s with Iron Fist in $150m NATO deal

HQ

Israel's Elbit Systems has signed a $150 million contract to supply its Iron Fist active protection system for the CV90 infantry fighting vehicle, strengthening the survivability of one of Europe's most widely used armoured platforms.

The system will be delivered to BAE Systems Hägglunds, the Swedish manufacturer of the CV90, which is operated by multiple European NATO members. Elbit said the order follows a successful live-fire demonstration in Europe last year that showed Iron Fist defeating advanced kinetic-energy tank rounds.

Iron Fist provides full 360-degree protection against a wide range of battlefield threats, including rockets, anti-tank guided missiles, drones, loitering munitions and high-velocity armour-piercing rounds, a growing concern as modern conflicts intensify.

The deal comes amid rising demand for CV90 vehicles across Europe and marks Elbit's second €150m-scale contract in as many days, underlining the surge in European defence spending and interest in active protection technologies as NATO forces modernise for high-intensity warfare.

Elbit Systems on X:

Elbit Systems has secured $150 million in contracts with BAE Systems Hägglunds for Iron Fist Active Protection System integration on CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicles operated by European NATO forces.

The contracts follow successful live-fire trials in September 2025, where Iron Fist intercepted over a dozen 120mm kinetic energy tank rounds, demonstrating proven capability against advanced anti-armor threats.

Iron Fist provides 360-degree protection against ATRs, ATGMs, UAS, loitering munitions, and kinetic energy threats in both open and urban terrain.

This expands our strategic partnership with BAE Systems Hägglunds and Iron Fist's operational presence across Europe.