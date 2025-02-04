El Salvador offers to house United States criminals in unprecedented deal

HQ

In an unprecedented move, El Salvador has agreed to house violent criminals from the United States, including deportees of any nationality, as part of a deal announced by United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and later confirmed in a post on X by Bukele himself.

The agreement, reached with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, would see convicted criminals—including American citizens—sent to the country's high-security mega-prison, CECOT, in exchange for a fee. While the Trump administration praises the deal as a bold step in immigration enforcement, legal experts question its feasibility, pointing out that deporting United States citizens is illegal under American law.

Human rights organizations are also alarmed, citing El Salvador's harsh prison conditions and lack of due process. Bukele, however, sees this as an opportunity to sustain his prison system financially while reinforcing his crackdown on gang violence. Do you think the United States should rely on foreign prisons to handle its criminal population?

What do you think about the decision?