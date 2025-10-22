El Ranchito's Alex Rivas on the future of visual effects: "AI is not to fear, but to use as a tool"

HQ

Beyond comics, video games, and animation, San Diego Comic-Con Málaga also spotlights one of the most technically demanding aspects of modern entertainment: visual effects.

That's why we caught up with Alex Rivas, a visual effects expert from the renowned Spanish studio El Ranchito, to talk about some the technology shaping the future of VFX.

First off, Rivas reflects on the studio's panel at the convention: "The past was about developing the industry, developing the technology. Now we are reaching the peak, but another thing is coming: AI. We have to face AI, not to fear it, but to use it as a tool. It will help us keep developing our daily work and continue moving visual effects forward because the industry is evolving very quickly, and we have to update ourselves."

We also asked about technological breakthroughs since the last public discussion, and Rivas was clear: "AI is going to be the future. Volumetric screens had their moment, but we've scaled back. AI will be the tool that allows us to continue in visual effects. Humans are here to stay, and AI will help us express our artistic vision."

When discussing experimentation with AI, he added: "We're testing tools to see what capabilities we can extract. AI is not going to replace artists. It's a tool to enhance our work. The subjective vision of the artist will always be essential."

Probably the key point from this part of the interview, and what Alex Rivas wanted to make clear when reflecting on how AI is shaping the future of VFX, is that "AI is not to be feared, but to be used as a tool."

Of course, during the interview, El Ranchito's artist also reflected on his work on Stranger Things and Game of Thrones, as well as upcoming projects. This is an exclusive we'll be publishing soon, so stay tuned for more.