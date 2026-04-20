El Presidente can literally move mountains in Tropico 7

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While it doesn't yet have a firm release date attached to it, 2026 is the year in which the seventh mainline instalment in the Tropico series will make its arrival. Developer Gaming Minds Studio will be returning sometime in the near future to give players ultimate control over an island paradise, serving as the always beloved and faultless leader, El Presidente.

With the launch nearing and the game expected to debut on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5, even as a day one inclusion on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, now publisher Kalypso has shared the first batch of gameplay for Tropico 7.

In the clip, we get to see how actual mountains can now be moved under your presidential orders. But beyond this, we're promised that there will be five campaign maps to take on, the biggest archipelago islands in the series' history to explore, a reworked military system, new customisation options for El Presidente and his epic palace, and naturally a whole host of political turbulence to navigate, or as the announcement press release refers to it: "bollocks".

Catch the gameplay trailer below and stay tuned for more from Tropico 7.