El Paso, Elsewhere is getting a film adaptation

El Paso, Elsewhere is a third-person shooter that released last September. It might not have managed to earn mainstream attention thanks to all the other major launches around that time, but it does have a Very Positive review rating on Steam right now.

And, it is getting its own movie adaptation. Deadline reports that Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield will be playing the lead. The story will revolve around James Savage, the protagonist played by Stanfield who is trying to stop his girlfriend from committing a world-ending ritual.

El Paso, Elsewhere the game is an action adventure shooter with a similar premise. You'll fight your way through a motel filled with vampires, werewolves, and other creatures you'd rather not meet in a back alley.