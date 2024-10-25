El Clásico: what time is it and where to watch the first Real Madrid - FC Barcelona match of the season

HQ

The first El Clásico is already upon us. On Saturday, October 26, Madrid will hold the first of two encounters between the two biggest rivals in LaLiga: Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona. It is the highest profile football match of Spanish's football and one the most viewed sports events in the world.

This year, expectations are perhaps higher than usual for various reasons. Real Madrid has dominated the encounters for the last two years, but this season Barcelona is arguably stronger than Real Madrid, ahead in LaLiga not just by points, but also by goal average, meaning that if Madrid wins the match they will tie with Barcelona, but Barcelona would still be on top due to a higher goal count.

However, Madrid plays at home this time, at the new Santiago Bernabéu stadium. This season in LaLiga, Madrid has won every match they have played at their stadium. It will also be Kylian Mbappe's first Clásico.

Moreover, both clubs come with high morale after each won their Champions League matches this week, in unusually similar circumstances: at home against German teams (Borussia Dortumund in Madrid, and Bayern Munich in Barcelona), by hammerings with three goals ahead (5-2 in Madrid, 4-1 in Barcelona) and with hat-tricks by their Brazilian stars (Vini Jr. and Raphinha).

Where to watch El Clásico between Real Madrid - FC Barcelona and what time is it

Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona, as part of matchday 11, will take place Saturday, October 26, at 9 PM local time in Madrid (CEST).

In Spain, it will be broadcast by DAZN Fútbol, as part of its package that includes 5 Liga matches per matchday (including Clásico) as well as LaLiga F, Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga. It will also bee seen through Movistar+ and Orange

In the UK, El Clásico will be seen at 8 PM (GMT+1). It will be broadcast at Premier Sports 1, formerly Viaplay Sports.

In the US, El Clásico will be seen at 3:00 PM ET / Noon PT. It will bee seen through ESPN+.