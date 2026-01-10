El Clásico in the Super Cup 2026: times and how to watch the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona

HQ

Real Madrid and Barcelona face again on Sunday for the Spanish Super Cup final, after leaving Athletic Club and Atlético de Madrid behind in the competition held in Saudi Arabia.

It is common that the Supercopa ends in a Clásico: it will be the fourth time in a row it happens, with recent victories for Barcelona (2025), Real Madrid (2024), Barcelona (2023), with Real Madrid winning in 2020 and 2022 and Athletic Bilbao in 2021, since the current format of the competition was introduced.

It will be the second Clásico of the season, after the 2-1 victory by Real Madrid in October in LaLiga. Barcelona comes from a nine-match winning streak across all competitions, and Real Madrid has had more troubles recently, but they will at least count on Kylian Mbappé, who travelled to Saudi Arabia at the last minute after missing the derby against Atleti due to injury.

What time will be the Spanish Super Cup final:

The Clásico in the Supercopa will take place at 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT, at the King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia.

How to watch the Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Barcelona

The match will broadcast in Spain as usual in Movistar Plus+.

In the UK, it will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1.

In Italy, it will broadcast in Cronache.

In France, it will broadcast on L'Équipe Live Foot.

In the Netherlands, it will broadcast on Ziggo.

In Portugal, it will broadcast on Sport TV.

Nordic countries (Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland) will broadcast on VG, Aftonbladet, Ekstra Bladet.

Will you follow El Clásico on Sunday? Who do you think will win, Real Madrid or Barcelona?