El Capitan dubbed the world's most powerful supercomputer

If you were wondering what the most powerful supercomputer in the world is and where it's based, this has apparently changed in the year 2024. Following up to Frontier being dubbed the world's most powerful supercomputer, now the recently constructed El Capitan has taken over the throne, as per Top500's latest list.

The list claims that El Capitan is now the most powerful supercomputer thanks to boasting a whopping 11,039,616 cores that are based on AMD's 4th generation EYPC processors that offer 24 cores at 1.8 Ghz, as well as having AMD Instinct M13300A accelerators. As for what this translates to in terms of performance, it's noted that it can achieve an energy efficiency of 60.3 Gigaflops/watt using the Cray Slingshot 11 network, and that it measures 1.742 Exaflop/s on the HPL benchmark scale, which is well ahead of the second-placing Frontier that managed 1.353 Exaflop/s.

For those of us who don't speak computer, the main thing to take from this is that El Capitan is incredibly quick and powerful, and if the rate at which it eclipsed Frontier is anything to go by, we probably won't have to wait all too long until another supercomputer arrives and cracks the 2 Exaflop marker.

