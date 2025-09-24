Ekitike apologises for "stupid" and unnecessary action that cost him red card

HQ

Liverpool moved to the fourth round of Carabao Cup after beating Southampton 2-1, in a match that saw two of the expensive signings of the summer score, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike. However, Ekitike's efusive celebration in the 85th minute, taking of his shirt, meant that he saw a yellow card... and he had seemingly forgotten he had seen another yellow card earlier in the match, meaning that he was expelled.

His sending-off meant that Liverpool played with 10 the last five minutes of the match, and more importantly, Ekitike will be sanctioned on Saturday's match against Crystal Palace at Premier League.

Later, on Instagram, he apologised for his actions. "I was so excited tonight to help the team achieve another victory here in our home for my first Carabao Cup match... the emotions got the better of me tonight. My apologies to all the Red family", thanking his teammates that secured the victory.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was also angry at the player, and asked if he thought the action was stupid, Slot said that it would have been stupid "even if he hadn't had a yellow card yet".

"I told him if you score in a Champions League final in the 87th minute after outplaying three players and hitting it into the top corner I can maybe understand that you are like 'this is all about me'.

Maybe I'mm old-fashioned, I'm 47 and old and I haven't played at this level but I did score a few goals and if I had scored a goal like this, I would have turned around and walked up to Federico Chiesa (who gave him the assist) and said this goal is all about you, not about me. Needless, not smart, you call it stupid, I call it stupid as well."