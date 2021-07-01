Eiyuden Chronicle seems to be confirmed for Switch 2

The Switch Pro has been rumoured for more than a year from very good sources, but so far we haven't seen any proof that it is coming. Until now. And the source is a Kickstarter Q&A for the spiritual Suikoden sequel Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Here's how the developer Rabbit & Bear Studios answers to which formats the game will be released for on day 1:

As originally pledged to the backers the game will be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Epic Games Store, and Nintendo's Next Generation Hardware."

This is probably the first announcement that a game will be released for a next generation format from Nintendo. It should be noted that this could be both a Switch Pro or even a proper new console as the Switch will be six years old when Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes launches in 2023.

Thanks Techradar