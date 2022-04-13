Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising launches next month

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is planned for a release sometime during 2023, but before that, we're getting the prequel Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. And now a firm release date has been confirmed, as it arrives on May 10 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

If you've missed the Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes hype, you should know that it's considered a spiritual sequel to the Suikoden series. It was funded via Kickstarter and smashed a whole lot of records. To set us up and get us acquainted with the Eiyuden universe, we're getting the Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. This is a side scrolling action-RPG, in which you can swap between three distinctly different characters.

To make things even better, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is already a confirmed day one title for Game Pass, so if you are a subscriber, you can just download it to check it out.