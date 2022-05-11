Cookies

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising launch trailer shows a lot of promise

This companion games seems interesting

HQ

Yesterday marked the release of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, which has been described by the developer Rabbit & Bear Studios as a "companion game" to their yet unreleased Kickstarter success Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. It's a 2,5D J-RPG that gives us a chance to familiarize with this new universe that is created by the same brilliant minds that once made the Suikoden series.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is available for PC, Playstation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It is also available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Check the launch trailer out below.

HQ
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

