Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising launch trailer shows a lot of promise

Yesterday marked the release of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, which has been described by the developer Rabbit & Bear Studios as a "companion game" to their yet unreleased Kickstarter success Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. It's a 2,5D J-RPG that gives us a chance to familiarize with this new universe that is created by the same brilliant minds that once made the Suikoden series.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is available for PC, Playstation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It is also available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Check the launch trailer out below.