Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising and more free to play this weekend

We're sure you know it by now, but each weekend, Microsoft offers a selection of roughly mostly three games that Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download and play at no extra cost. This offers is called Free Play Days and lasts until 09:00 (CEST) Monday morning, which gives you plenty of time to explore the games, and maybe even finish them.

As usual, there are also pretty big discounts on the titles available, and this weeks is no different. Here are the games included:



Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising



Saints Row: The Third - Remastered



Space Crew: Legendary Edition



We can highly recommend you to download and try Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, which is the first game in the Eiyuden Chronicle series and is considered to be the spiritual successor to the Suikoden series, developed by veterans from Konami. It's a really great and classic J-RPG well worth a shot.