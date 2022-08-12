Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising and more are free to play this weekend

Saints Row: The Third - Remastered and Space Crew: Legendary Edition are also available at no extra cost.

HQ

We're sure you know it by now, but each weekend, Microsoft offers a selection of approximately three games that Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download and play at no extra cost. This offer is called Free Play Days and lasts until 8:00 BST / 9:00 CEST Monday morning, which gives you plenty of time to explore the games, and maybe even finish them.

As usual, there are also pretty big discounts on the titles available, and this week is no different. Here are the games included:

We can highly recommend you to download and try Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, which is the first game in the Eiyuden Chronicle series and is considered to be the spiritual successor to the Suikoden series, developed by veterans from Konami. It's a really great and classic J-RPG well worth a shot.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

