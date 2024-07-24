Eiyuden Chronicle launches update with major improvements

HQ

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes may not have been at its best at launch, but since then Rabbit & Bear Studios have been working hard to keep improving it, while maintaining the roadmap of new heroes and content for the game. Now, the studio has unveiled the new update on all platforms.

According to the post on X, the "DAY60 Patch" update includes the following changes:



Improved loading time before and after battles.



Improved operational stability.



Added "Always Auto" option to always leave battles to "Auto".



Fixed "Change Rune" at the rune shop in the main town so that players can select other members of the party.



Other improvements and bug fixes



Fixed the end credits



Switch only: Further optimizations improving the framerate and stability



Upcoming content for Eiyuden Chronicles will arrive periodically in August, September and October 2024, according to their roadmap.