Eiyuden Chronicle launches update with major improvements

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes may not have been at its best at launch, but since then Rabbit & Bear Studios have been working hard to keep improving it, while maintaining the roadmap of new heroes and content for the game. Now, the studio has unveiled the new update on all platforms.
According to the post on X, the "DAY60 Patch" update includes the following changes:
Upcoming content for Eiyuden Chronicles will arrive periodically in August, September and October 2024, according to their roadmap.