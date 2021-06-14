Eiyuden Chronicle is confirmed for Xbox Game Pass

The creators of one of the most classic J-RPG's of all time, the Suikoden series, left Konami a few years ago and decided to do a spiritual sequel with crowdfunding called Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. And this was a stroke of genius, and just as Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (also developed by Konami drop-offs), it became a huge hit by reaching over $4.5 million on Kickstarter last year.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is coming for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X - but it turns out the two latter formats will get a perk. The Xbox team has launched a partnership with the developers, and thus it will be launched for Xbox Game Pass after its launch in 2023.

Fortunately, we won't have to wait that long, as another game in the same universe called Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is being launched in 2022. This game will also be included with Xbox Game Pass and is described like this:

"Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is an action RPG set in the same world as Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Featuring town-building mechanics, fast-paced combat, and important back-story for several of the Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes cast of characters."

So plenty of classic J-RPG love to look forward to. Check out the Xbox trailer below.