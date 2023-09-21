Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes to launch in April

As a day one release on Xbox Game Pass too.

HQ

As part of Xbox's Tokyo Game Show broadcast, the firm release date for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was just announced. Set to make its debut on PC and consoles on April 23, 2024, the game will even be arriving as a day and date launch for Xbox Game Pass too.

Known as a spiritual successor to Suikoden, the release date information was just revealed alongside a fresh trailer that even announced that pre-orders for the game have opened, meaning you can register your interest for the game as of now.

HQ
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

