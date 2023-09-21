Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes to launch in April

HQ

As part of Xbox's Tokyo Game Show broadcast, the firm release date for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was just announced. Set to make its debut on PC and consoles on April 23, 2024, the game will even be arriving as a day and date launch for Xbox Game Pass too.

Known as a spiritual successor to Suikoden, the release date information was just revealed alongside a fresh trailer that even announced that pre-orders for the game have opened, meaning you can register your interest for the game as of now.