Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes smashes Kickstarter goal

Suikoden fans have been flocking to the new Kickstarter campaign for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, a new and upcoming JRPG from Yoshitaka Murayama (Suikoden I&II) and Junko Kawano (Suikoden I&IV), in what will be the first collaboration between the pair in 25 years.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes has already exceeded its funding target and we're now moving through the stretch goals, including the one that means that as well as landing on PC, the game is also coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and, interestingly, what the campaign describes as "Nintendo's next generation console."

The RPG will offer a fairly traditional six-character battle system that fuses 2D sprites and 3D environments, and we're promised a story with an extensive cast of 100 characters. If that sounds interesting to you, the Kickstarter campaign has lots more detail.

At the time of writing, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes has attracted more than £1.6 million in funding, much more than the initial £400k requested by Rabbit & Bear Studios.