Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes launches second story DLC

At the end of last month we received the release of Marisa's story from Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. This month we received"The Chapter of Seign", the second narrative expansion for the title. This content has been released this past 13th of March and can be purchased for £5.99/€7.99 . Also included in the Season Pass and the digital Deluxe Edition.

In this expansion, players will be able to experience the story from the point of view of Seign and his group. The event narrative explores the events that took place in the empire during the group's demise and the roles they took under the shadows, influencing the main plot. To access the content, the battle "Recapture of Eltisweiss" must be completed.

And if you haven't had enough of these expansions, you're in luck, because the next chapter,"The Chapter of Markus", is scheduled for 3 April this year.

You can watch a trailer for "The Chapter of Seign" below.