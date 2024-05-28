Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is getting more DLC fairly soon

HQ

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was released last month and was met with pretty good reviews. The adventure has often been called a spiritual sequel to the Suikoden series, and is largely developed by the same people who created the latter at Konami almost 20 years ago.

Not everything went smoothly though, as many players had problems with bugs, which Rabbit and Bear Studios has been working on ever since. But now it seems that they are quite happy with the status of the game and have therefore shared information about its future via X, and it seems like we can expect DLC late this summer and during the fall.

The characters Melisa, Sei and Marcus will all be getting new adventures, with each DLC being released in August, September and October. We don't have any details about how extensive these additions will be though, but it is of course nice to hear that more Eiyuden Chronicle is coming.

The developers have already said that they have plans for a sequel, so we will probably see more of the series in the future. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is available now for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox - and it is included with your Game Pass subscription.