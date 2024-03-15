Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes introduces a selection of the hundred heroes

HQ

If you ever played the Suikoden series, you probably remember that it had a massive amount of characters (over 100) you could use in your group. And since Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a spiritual sequel, developed by the same people who once created Suikoden, it is no different when it comes to a very, very big ensemble of usable heroes.

And now we get a proper introduction of some of them (there are even three returning heroes from Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising) in a brand new trailer, which does a great job in making us want to play this even more. Unfortunately one of the original creators, Yoshitaka Murayama, died a month ago and will never get to see the project he was working on for so many years.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will be released for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox on April 23, and to make things even better it is also included with Game Pass starting day 1. Check it out in the video below.