Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes DLC delayed with no new date confirmed

It's been a banner year for fans of Japanese role-playing games, and one of the many highlights is the spiritual Suikoden sequel Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, which was released in April.

Now fans are waiting for the sequel in the form of DLC, with three new story packs confirmed (with scripts from the late Suikoden creator Yoshitaka Murayama). But according to the roadmap Rabbit & Bear Studios previously presented, the first of them should have already premiered - but that has not happened.

Now the developers have announced via Kickstarter that the project has been delayed without giving a new date, which could indicate that it will take a while:

"The three additional DLC scenarios planned for the game, "Marisa", "Seign", and "Markus" will be the last scenarios written by Murayama himself. We hope that everyone will be able to play these scenarios as soon as possible."

We're keeping our fingers crossed for a short delay and will report back when we know more. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is out now on PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox - and is conveniently included with Game Pass.