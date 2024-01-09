Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes age-rated in Europe and USA

HQ

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was announced back in 2020 and it had a very successful Kickstarter campaign providing the developers with the necessary funds to make the game of their dreams. The developer includes several key-members from the original Suikoden team, and the titles are commonly referred to as a spiritual sequel to Suikoden.

It was originally planned that Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes would have been released last year, but this was ultimately changed to April 2024 after a major delay last summer, and many fans have wondered if the studio will be able to keep this release date. Fortunately, the answer seems to be 'yes'.

The official account for the game reveals on X that Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes has been age-rating by both ESRB (10+ years) and PEGI (12+ years). While this is not a confirmation that it will be launched on April 23 as planned, it does increase the chances of this happening.