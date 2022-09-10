Eivor's story to come to an end in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Last Chapter later this year

HQ

There has been an abundance of Assassin's Creed news as of late, all thanks to the Assassin's Creed Showcase at tonight's Ubisoft Forward event. Between new games and a deeper look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft also used the opportunity to reveal what's next for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Seemingly being regarded as the end of Assassin's Creed Valhalla's journey, it was mentioned by the game's director of post-launch content, Gareth Glover that we'll be going on one last trip with Eivor later this year.

As part of an experience known as Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Last Chapter, this will see Eivor and their connection to Odin explored once again, and will also see Eivor leaving Ravensthorpe behind for a final jolly, which will hopefully even explain how Eivor's grave ended up being in Vinland (or North America as we call it today). The details for the upcoming batch of content remain sparse, but we do know that Basim (or Loki, or whatever he is in the modern day) is involved, so perhaps there will be some connection with 2023's Mirage, which will see the character as its protagonist.

Otherwise, we can add that this will be a free quest arc, so perhaps don't expect an experience as large and sprawling as Wrath of the Druids, The Siege of Paris, or Dawn of Ragnarök, even if the narrative content should be interesting all the same. It will also land sometime in 2022, although an exact date has yet to be shared.