Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fortnite

Eivor and Ezio assassinate in Fortnite with Assassin's Creed crossover

Epic Games and Ubisoft work in the Dark to serve the Light bringing two of the most iconic characters from Assassin's Creed to the battle royale.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Fortnite has shown that everything is permitted when it comes to crossovers. Rick and Morty, Naruto and even NBA players or elite footballers have been part of Epic Games' battle royale. Now, things are about to take on a murderous tinge, as the collaboration with Assassin's Creed kicks off.

The stars of this new crossover of universes orchestrated by Epic and Ubisoft are Ezio Auditore and Eivor Varinsdottir. The main characters from Assassin's Creed II and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, respectively, will be available in Fortnite Item Shop from April 8, at 1:00 BST / 2:00 CEST.

Fortnite

Each one comes with a special touch. Ezio Auditore's costume (with or without hood) includes Ezio's Hidden Blade Pickaxe, which only he can use via the Assassin's Strike Emote. Meanwhile, Eivor Varinsdottir comes with the Eivor's Shield Back Bling and the Raven Clan's Pickaxe, as well as the Wolf-Kissed Longboat Glider.

Both characters can be purchased separately or together with the Tales of the Animus Bundle which, in addition to their skins, also includes a graffiti, an Eivor loading screen, an emoticon and a banner. More details can be found here.

FortniteFortnite

Related texts



Loading next content