Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush rumoured to join Manchester City, sources say

Manchester City removed the sour taste in their mouths with the last two games, 2-0 and 4-1 victories, but one thing seems clear: the squad needs a renewal. And even though the fight for another Premier League title is all but gone in Pep Guardiola's mind, he expressed his desire to make new signings to strengthen the team in the winter transfer market. One of the areas that needs more reinforces is the offensive, after Julián Álvarez left last year to Atético de Madrid for €90 million.

According to Daily Mail, Manchester City is eyeing Omar Marmoush, forward in Eintracht Frankfurt and international with Egypt. Man City and Frankfurt are said to be in talks, with the English club willing to pay aroind £50 million for the 25-year-old.

Apparently, Liverpool and Arsenal were also interested, but Manchester City is the only club who pushed forward. Simon Jones' sources on Daily Mail say that an agreement should be announced in the coming days as talks are progressing, but until then all parties will deny rumours. He would join immediately, hoping to fix the disastrous first half of the season, currently sixth on Premier League.