Eiichiro Oda gets serious and gets fully involved in Netflix's One Piece series

The manganime world holds its breath whenever a live-action adaptation of an animated series is announced. Examples such as Dragon Ball Evolution, Death Note or even Ghost in the Shell (with Scarlett Johansson as Major Kusanagi) are examples of the difficulty not only of adapting from paper or anime to flesh and blood, but also of understanding the medium's own codes, which have evolved over the last 70 years.

The epicentre of current fears revolves around one of the best-known franchises in history: One Piece. The Netflix adaptation has not convinced fans even since the casting was announced, and the promotional poster was also the focus of controversy (all because of Luffy's footwear!). It was clear that if Netflix wants to create a solid, successful product, it has to satisfy that huge fanbase, so it has turned to the only person with authority over it all: One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda.

"Even if you understand the characters, it's clear that we come from different cultures."

Oda-sama has taken matters into his own hands and has issued a statement in his own handwriting informing that he is fully involved in the production process of the series, which will most likely not be released in 2023, as the mangaka's words are understood.

"Netflix has put a lot of resources into the production. It was announced that the series would be released in 2023, but I've been promised that it won't be made until I'm satisfied."

He also acknowledges that the weight of age is beginning to be a problem for the dissemination of his work (and also for concluding the original story), but that the series is close to wrapping up production.

"We're at the end of the process, about to finish the eight episodes, and we'll be setting sail very soon!"