Eighteen animals, birds and insects have been shortlisted to feature on future UK banknotes
The final decision will be put to a public vote, but if your favourite animal isn't on there you won't be able to nominate it.
As Britain looks to swap out historical figures for its protected wildlife on its banknotes, we've got the decision down to eighteen creatures. Some big, some small. Some with wings and feathers, others with fur, and a few with slimy skin and shiny scales.
The eighteen animals left in the shortlist will be voted on by the public to get the winners, which will be placed on the new £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes. The list, as reported by the BBC, is divided into three categories: mammals, birds, and amphibians, insects, and fish. The shortlist finalists are as follows:
Mammals
- Bottlenose dolphin
- Brown hare
- European hedgehog
- Grey seal
- Pine marten
- Red fox
Birds
- White-tailed eagle
- Barn owl
- Common kingfisher
- Atlantic puffin
- Great spotted woodpecker
- Eurasian curlew
Amphibians, insects, and fish
- Buff-tailed bumblebee
- Basking shark
- Atlantic salmon
- Common frog
- Emperor dragonfly
- Marsh fritillary butterfly
The public will be able to vote for two of their favourites from each of the three categories, before voting ends on the 3rd of July. Only one creature will be featured per bank note, so unfortunately not everyone will be a winner. Not that the animals are likely to notice or care, really.