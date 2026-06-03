Eighteen animals, birds and insects have been shortlisted to feature on future UK banknotes

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As Britain looks to swap out historical figures for its protected wildlife on its banknotes, we've got the decision down to eighteen creatures. Some big, some small. Some with wings and feathers, others with fur, and a few with slimy skin and shiny scales.

The eighteen animals left in the shortlist will be voted on by the public to get the winners, which will be placed on the new £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes. The list, as reported by the BBC, is divided into three categories: mammals, birds, and amphibians, insects, and fish. The shortlist finalists are as follows:

Mammals



Bottlenose dolphin



Brown hare



European hedgehog



Grey seal



Pine marten



Red fox



Birds



White-tailed eagle



Barn owl



Common kingfisher



Atlantic puffin



Great spotted woodpecker



Eurasian curlew



Amphibians, insects, and fish



Buff-tailed bumblebee



Basking shark



Atlantic salmon



Common frog



Emperor dragonfly



Marsh fritillary butterfly



The public will be able to vote for two of their favourites from each of the three categories, before voting ends on the 3rd of July. Only one creature will be featured per bank note, so unfortunately not everyone will be a winner. Not that the animals are likely to notice or care, really.