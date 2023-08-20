Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Order: 1886

Eight years on, fans and developers are fondly remembering The Order: 1886

The game found lukewarm reception at its release, but more are appreciating it over time.

In case it slipped past your radar, The Order: 1886 was a game set in an alternate version of 19th Century London, where King Arthur's knights protected the streets from werewolves and vampires. While it was a visually outstanding game for the time, it only clocked in at around 6-7 hours for a full playthrough.

This meant that it found a lukewarm reception with critics at best, but eight years on, after Digital Foundry posted a video of the game running at 60fps on PS5, gamers and developers have been sharing fond memories of The Order: 1886.



Some devs have said that The Order: 1886 was incredibly important for graphical developments going forward. Some were baffled that the game never got a sequel or more support from the industry, while others simply wondered why the game was lambasted on release, especially after other more recent games have been praised while having short run times.

Would you want to see another game in The Order universe?

The Order: 1886

