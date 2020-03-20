Eight Tips for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

You watching Advertisements

With the release of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, we're back to being one of these creatures, and we know what we're in for - saving the world. 14 years after the release of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team and Red Rescue Team for GBA and Nintendo DS, we finally have the Nintendo Switch remake with us, so here are some of the most important tips to complete our adventure.

Firstly, it should be noted that the difficulty level of this version is lower than the original's, due to the fact that we can now count on up to eight companions instead of three, which makes it easier to complete the missions if we know how to use the replacements correctly. Even so, it is a long and comprehensive game, and if we want to set more demanding goals such as recruiting all available companions or getting some shiny, it is important to be well prepared. And since the partners are eight, eight will be the number of tips included below:

A Pokémon adventure in a beautiful watercolour world.

1. It's essential to carry food

Before any mission, you must be sure to have food in your inventory, with apples to gummies so you don't decline due to a lack of energy, berries to store our health or cure altered states, and some elixirs to recover movement points. If you're not well prepared, it is likely that your team will not be able to successfully beat the most challenging dungeons.

2. Items to inflict damage

There are items such as stones, sticks, rocks or thorns that you can carry in our inventory with which you can fight against other Pokémon. They will be very useful as you can throw them away and don't waste your Pokémon's PPs, as the moves are usually over soon, especially if you want to farm a dungeon properly. So, with this method, you can fight for longer.

Fruits and items, very important in Pokémon MD.

3. Use the Felicity Bank and the Kangaskhan Storage

If you are weakened in a dungeon, you will lose your money and the items in your inventory. For that reason, it's very useful to keep some of your money in the Felicity Bank and some key items in the Kangaskhan Storage, just to avoid disappointment. Take only what you need and, if it's a dungeon that you don't know that's proving challenging, remember to keep the most important things in these two places first.

4. Save the Reviver Seeds for the most important missions

You can resurrect a member of your team during a mission with the Reviver Seed. In the most difficult dungeons, you're likely to need them, because one of your Pokémon will be inevitably weakened, so keep them in the Kangaskhan Storage and only use them when you are facing a high-level final boss.

5. Recruit as many Pokémon as you can

It is lots of fun to meet different Pokémon and bring them together with your team, but it will be also the key if you want to progress. In this edition, you can have a team of up to eight companions, so you have to try to have a good number and, if possible, different types and styles of combat, because to get through some dungeons it will be vital to have the advantage of type when fighting - try to have as many different Pokémon as you can.

Psyduck, Pikachu, Eevee or Cubone. Which one would you become?

6. Switch the leader during the missions

No pun intended. Switching leaders in the middle of missions allows you to control another Pokémon in the team, while the others act automatically. Even though your main Pokémon or favourite partner may be stronger than the other members you've been recruiting, it is important to play with everyone in a dungeon so that you don't burn up the energy quickly or waste moves, which means you have to eat up all your time to recover fully. In the easiest levels of the dungeon, we advise you to not control your strongest Pokémon, so that it reaches the end fresh and with the maximum moves.

7. Explore every corner of the dungeons

When entering a dungeon, the map that appears is all dark. As you move it lights up and shows the whole area. If you see some stairs on the map, it means that you can go up or down and continue with the mission, so it is not necessary to continue exploring the floor where you are. However, we recommend you to always try to go through the whole floor (even if it gets a bit boring), because normally if the stairs are close to where you have appeared, it is because in the rest of the floor there are good items and it's important to collect them.

8. Train hard!

Every time you get a Dojo ticket, go to the Makuhita Dojo and strengthen your team. As in the main Pokémon games, the more you train, the easier will be to fight against tough enemies, so try to keep a balanced high-level team and you'll be able to face even legendary Pokémon. It's very important that all members have a high level, rather than focusing on just one or two, because in Mystery Dungeon the mission leader Pokémon gets tired very fast and it has limited moves, so you have to play with all of them and use some variety (remember that there's no Pokémon Centre here...).

Do you have any tips for Pokémon MD for Nintendo Switch? Share them with the Gamereactor community in the comments below and we'll update this guide!