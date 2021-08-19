English
Lost Judgment

Eight Sega Master System titles confirmed for Lost Judgment

The game is launching on September 24.

It was previously <ahref="https://www.gamereactor.se/nyheter/967983/Lost+Judgement+innehaller+ett+spelbart+Sega+Master+System/" title="Lost Judgement innehåller ett spelbart Sega Master System" target="_blank">revealed</a> that the upcoming Lost Judgment will have a playable Sega Master system to enjoy. It wasn't confirmed which titles that would be included though, but now Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has revealed the full list on Twitter:

• Alex Kidd in Miracle World
• Fantasy Zone
• Penguin Land
• Quartet
• Enduro Racer
• Woody Pop
• Maze Hunter 3-D
• Secret Command

A more that decent selection, although we would have minded some surprises as well like Psycho Fox, Golvellius: Valley of Doom and Kenseiden. And we really wouldn't have minded Shinobi either. Still a great initiative from Sega and we're glad to seem them pay tribute to their rich history.

Lost Judgment launches for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on September 24.

