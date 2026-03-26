Eight PlayStation studios have closed since PS5 was launched - here's the full list

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Last month, many PlayStation fans were left gasping for breath when they realized that Sony was shutting down Bluepoint just a few years after acquiring them. Even then, several prominent analysts wrote that we likely hadn't seen the last of Sony's negative announcements, and just the other day came the next closure in the form of Dark Outlaw Games.

Combined with several other recent closures on Sony's part, it might start to feel like quite a few first-party developers have been forced to close shop this generation, and that prompted Insider Gaming to go through them all. If you have a gut feeling that Sony has shut down an unreasonable number of developers - you're absolutely right, because since the PlayStation 5 was released, a total of eight have disappeared.

Here is the complete list of PlayStation Studios developers that have been shut down since 2020:



2020 - Manchester Studio



2021 - Japan Studio



2023 - PixelOpus



2024 - London Studio



2024 - Firewalk Studios



2024 - Neon Koi



2026 - Bluepoint Games



2026 - Dark Outlaw Games



Unfortunately, it's not very likely that we've seen the end of Sony's studio closures, so we fear we'll have to add to this list in due time (even though we sincerely hope we won't have to).