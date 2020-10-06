Eight million Mortal Kombat 11 sold, big news coming this week

You're watching Advertisements

To say that Mortal Kombat 11 is one of the most successful fighting games of this generation is no exaggeration, and now the series' co-founder Ed Boon has revealed two interesting things about the game over on social media.

First, the latest entry in the long-running franchise has now reached over eight million sold copies, which most likely makes it the second-best-selling game in the genre, after only Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and ahead of Tekken 7. Secondly, Boon says that we should "stay tuned to see what's next for MK11 this week".

As it was recently discovered by data-miners that Rambo is coming to Mortal Kombat 11, we suspect this might have something to do with what's to come for NetherRealm's brawler.