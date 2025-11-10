Eight killed in car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort

HQ

At least eight people were killed on Monday after a car exploded near the historic Red Fort in Delhi, a densely populated area close to a metro station. Police said the cause of the blast is still under investigation, while Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh were placed on high alert.

Around 20 people were injured as ambulances and emergency crews rushed to the scene. Several cars and three auto-rickshaws caught fire, and images showed mangled vehicles scattered across the street.

Blast triggered in slow-moving vehicle

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said the explosion occurred just before 7 p.m., when a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a traffic light. The blast damaged multiple nearby vehicles and forced police to seal off the entire area.

Federal investigators and the Home Ministry have been briefed, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences and wished the injured a swift recovery. Witnesses described an "intense explosion" that sent people running for safety. Emergency teams deployed dozens of ambulances and quickly extinguished the fire.