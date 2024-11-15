English
Gamereactor
news
Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Eight classic Castlevania titles will be yours forever and free this week on the Epic Games Store

Castlevania Anniversary Collection is the PC platformer's freebie available until 21 November.

HQ

If you're a fan of metroidvania games, you're sure to love the free gift Epic Games Store has in store for you. Castlevania Anniversary Collection is now available as a new free game this week on the Epic Games Store, and will be available for free until 21 November at 17:00 CET.

Although grouped under one title, this Anniversary Collection consists of eight classic Castlevania games, including Kid Dracula, which has never had an English localisation until this release. It also includes the History of Castlevania - Book of the Crescent Moon digital book.

Specifically, the full list of Castlevania Anniversary Collection content is as follows:


  • Castlevania

  • Castlevania II Simon's Quest

  • Castlevania III Dracula's Curse

  • Super Castlevania IV

  • Castlevania The Adventure

  • Castlevania II Belmont's Revenge

  • Castlevania Bloodlines

  • Kid Dracula (never released in English before)

  • History of Castlevania - Book of the Crescent Moon

Ready to join the Belmont family once more against the forces of Evil? It's free!

