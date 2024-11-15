Eight classic Castlevania titles will be yours forever and free this week on the Epic Games Store

HQ

If you're a fan of metroidvania games, you're sure to love the free gift Epic Games Store has in store for you. Castlevania Anniversary Collection is now available as a new free game this week on the Epic Games Store, and will be available for free until 21 November at 17:00 CET.

Although grouped under one title, this Anniversary Collection consists of eight classic Castlevania games, including Kid Dracula, which has never had an English localisation until this release. It also includes the History of Castlevania - Book of the Crescent Moon digital book.

Specifically, the full list of Castlevania Anniversary Collection content is as follows:



Castlevania



Castlevania II Simon's Quest



Castlevania III Dracula's Curse



Super Castlevania IV



Castlevania The Adventure



Castlevania II Belmont's Revenge



Castlevania Bloodlines



Kid Dracula (never released in English before)



History of Castlevania - Book of the Crescent Moon



Ready to join the Belmont family once more against the forces of Evil? It's free!