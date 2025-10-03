Eiffel Tower shuts down amid nationwide strikes

HQ

The Eiffel Tower remained closed on Thursday as France faced another wave of nationwide strikes, with demonstrations erupting across hundreds of towns and cities. Workers, retirees, and students marched through Paris and beyond, voicing frustration over austerity measures and social welfare freezes, while union leaders are pressing the new prime minister to reconsider budget proposals and push for increased contributions from the wealthy. Authorities described the protests as a clear signal of mounting public anger during a period of political uncertainty and budget deliberations.