Eidos Montreal still has a AAA project in the works for 2026

The studio behind the Deus Ex series and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Eidos Montreal, has had a tough few years, going through a couple of layoffs, cancelling a major Deus Ex game and more.

But despite all this, the studio reportedly has a big project in the works that is set to be released as early as next year. The team behind Shadow of the Tomb Raider is working on an open-world action adventure, but exactly what it is is unknown.

It's probably not Tomb Raider-related after it was revealed that there are two projects in the works from Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog. So what do you think it is? In the latest edition of Insider Gaming's podcast, Tom Henderson says this:

"They are working internally on quite a big project. I'm not going to mention the name of it, but basically, this big project is an open world action adventure third-person game which is being created by the same team that did Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and it's been in development since 2019. It's gone through quite a lot of changes. That game has been in development for six years, and internally it's called P11. The layoffs are related to that project in particular because they are starting to ramp down the headcount now. Conceptualization and all of the systems and all that kind of stuff has been complete and they're gearing up for beta and that game is scheduled to release next year. So that's whittling down the headcount of that particular project."