Eidos-Montreal hit by layoffs, with 75 employees losing their jobs

Ahead of a new financial year kicking off, developer Eidos-Montreal has announced a wave of layoffs affecting its staff. The Canadian team has let go of 75 employees, which due to limited capacity, haven't been able to be relocated onto different projects.

The studio does note that this wave of layoffs will not affect its upcoming games, and that it "stays committed to deliver its other projects currently in development."

The full statement from Eidos-Montreal explains: "It is not a reflection of their dedication or skills, but unfortunately, we don't have the capacity to entirely reallocate them to our other ongoing projects and services.

"These very talented, highly experienced experts are going to enter the employment market, and we are working to support them through this transition."

As for what Eidos-Montreal is working on today, this remains a little foggy. The studio is still credited as being a support team for Playground's Fable, and other than that, it doesn't have any announced projects, as the former Deus Ex title was canned by Embracer back in early 2024, when the studio was also hit with layoffs from parent company Embracer, with this also being the parent company who owns Crystal Dynamics, another studio that faced recent layoffs.