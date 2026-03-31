Eidos-Montreal has been hit layoffs with 124 employees losing their jobs including studio head

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Only last week we reported on the news of the major Epic Games layoffs, which has seen 1,000 developers losing their jobs and work on Fortnite being significantly affected. Now, another popular studio has announced cost-cutting measures that will see a bunch of staff losing their jobs too.

In a statement on LinkedIn, Eidos-Montreal has revealed that as many as 124 employees have been laid off and that this change even includes the head of studio, David Anfossi. As per the reason for the layoffs, the statement explains the following.

"The reduction in workforce affecting 124 employees is a result of changing project needs and impacts across production and support teams. Today is a difficult day for our studio and reflects the need to adapt and concentrate efforts where Eidos-Montréal can be most effective."

With Anfossi departing the studio, you may be wondering what this will mean for Eidos-Montreal's leadership. This hasn't yet been revealed, but we are told that a "transition plan is underway" and that further updates will be shared when "new leadership is finalised."