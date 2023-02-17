Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamics to release five new games by 2028

HQ

Embracer CEO Lars Wingford confirmed that five new titles will be released from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal by 2028.

During its quarterly earnings presentation, Embracer Group said that it considers these games to be AAA titles. To be considered a AAA game, Embracer believes a project needs over 100 full-time developers working on it, a significant marketing budget, and prospected sales of over 2 million units.

We weren't told much about what these games will be, but we already know that Crystal Dynamics is working on another Tomb Raider title, and it is also supporting the development of the Perfect Dark reboot. These are likely to be among the five games Embracer is referring to.

There are some interesting IPs Embracer acquired when it bought many of Square Enix's Western studios, so we could be seeing a reboot of at least one of them, too. Even though 2028 certainly seems far away, it's still encouraging to know that there are plenty of projects being planned for the future.

Thanks, VGC.