EHOME's DOTA 2 roster has now been labelled as inactive

Following a less than desirable run at the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit, EHOME has decided to temporarily label its DOTA 2 squad as inactive. The team is one of the most long-running and prolific DOTA 2 squads in China, which makes this news all the more disappointing.

Along with this news, it was also revealed that Jian Wei "xNova" Yap has departed from the team following the expiration of his contract and has become a free agent. The 23-year-old player had been with the team since 2020 and he had previously played for the likes of LGD Gaming and WG.Unity. xNova is, however, the only member of the team to be revealed to be departing and the rest will remain with EHOME under an inactive status until further notice. EHOME's roster now includes Sylar, XM, Chalice, Fade, AhJit, Yif, XinQ, NothingToSay, NeverEnd, 897, Guvara, and old chicken.

Thanks, Dot Esports.