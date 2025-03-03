Egypt's Gaza plan aims to replace Hamas with international oversight

HQ

Egypt has unveiled a detailed proposal for Gaza, positioned as a direct challenge to United States President Donald Trump's Middle East vision, which sought to reshape the region by displacing Palestinians from Gaza (via Reuters).

The Egyptian plan, set to be discussed at an Arab League summit, envisions a Governance Assistance Mission to temporarily take over Gaza's government, with significant input from Arab, Muslim, and Western nations.

Unlike Trump's plan, which provoked anger across the region, Egypt's alternative rejects the displacement of Palestinians and aims to sideline Hamas by offering humanitarian aid and focusing on reconstruction efforts.

The plan includes a proposal for an International Stabilisation Force to manage security, drawing mainly from Arab states, and to eventually establish a local police force to oversee Gaza's future.

While many details remain uncertain—such as the financial responsibility for rebuilding Gaza—Egypt hopes to secure broad regional support to displace Hamas' control, which has held Gaza since 2007. For now, it remains to be seen how the plan will unfold.