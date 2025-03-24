Egypt presents new proposal to restore Gaza ceasefire deal

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . In the face of continuing Israeli airstrikes that have killed at least 65 people in Gaza over the past 24 hours, Egypt has proposed a fresh truce plan, hoping to restore the ceasefire deal and halt the bloodshed.

The new proposal calls for a phased approach, including the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas and Israel's gradual withdrawal from Gaza, backed by United States guarantees. Despite Hamas' willingness to negotiate, Israel has yet to respond.

Local officials report an ongoing humanitarian crisis, with thousands trapped in Rafah and dwindling resources, leaving families with no access to food, water, or medical supplies. For now, it remains to be seen how both parties will react to this new effort to broker peace.