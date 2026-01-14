Egypt out, Morocco will face Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final

HQ

The AFCON semi-finals day delivered big thrills and surprises, even if not many goals. In the first match, Senegal dominated Egypt, with 65% ball possession transformed into a victory against the team with Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush. But it was Sadio Mané, former Liverpool and Bayern player now in Al-Nassr, who scored the only goal to take Senegal to the final on Saturday.

The last time Egypt reached the Africa Cup of Nations final, in 2021, Senegal defeated them in the penalty shootout, four years later, Senegal eliminates them in the semifinal.

The second match of the day ended 0-0 between Morocco and Nigeria, and in the penalty shootout, Igamane missed his shot for Morocco, but Nigeria missed two more. In the end, Morocco won the penalty round and reached the final, their first one since 2004, losing to Tunisia. Morocco won for the last time the Africa Cup of Nations in 1976.

Africa Cup of Nations 2025/26 final

The Africa Cup of Nations final will be between Senegal and Morocco on Saturday, January 18, at 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.