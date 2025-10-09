Egypt is the latest nation qualified for World Cup 2026 with a brace by Mohamed Salah

HQ

Egypt has officially qualified for World Cup 2026, with the help of the Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah, who scored a brace in a 3-0 win against Djibouti. This comes during the international break and the World Cup qualifiers matches for CAF, where a win during the upcoming two group stage games would suffice Egypt to secure a top spot in Group A.

The Pharaohs, as the Egypt national team is nicknamed, are the third qualified African team to secure a ticket to USA, Canada and Mexico next summer after Morocco and Tunisia. It will be their fourth World Cup, after 1934, 1990 and 2018: they've never gone beyond round of 16.

They are the top nation at African Cup of Nations, winning it a record seven times, last time in 2010, but have failed to go beyond round of 16 or even qualify ever since (the 2025 edition of the African Cup of Nations takes place next December 2025).

Other African nations could qualify for World Cup in the coming days, including Cape Verde, Algeria, Senegal and Ivory Coast. Group stage for CAF qualifier end next week.