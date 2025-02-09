Egypt calls emergency Arab summit after Trump's Gaza proposal

HQ

Egypt announced on Sunday an emergency Arab League summit set for February 27, following widespread anger over United States President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and hand control of the enclave to the United States.

The plan, unveiled during a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was swiftly rejected by key Arab allies, including Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, who view it as an unacceptable attempt to alter the region's demographic and political landscape.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II dismissed the idea outright, despite Trump's insistence that they would eventually come around. According to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the summit in Cairo will provide a platform for Arab leaders to strategize a collective response to what it describes as "serious new developments" affecting the Palestinian cause. For now, it remains to be seen how the Arab world will coordinate its opposition to Washington's latest Middle East maneuver.