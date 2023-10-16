EGX was interrupted by Just Stop Oil protestors

HQ

The latest event to be interrupted by protestors from Just Stop Oil has been the UK's largest gaming event. Over the weekend, the finals of the Tekken 7 tournament at EGX in London was impacted when several members of the environmental activist group rushed the stage and proceeded to block the action and spray orange paint everywhere, before giving a speech to the crowd.

Speaking about its actions, a Just Stop Oil spokesperson has said: "Video games let us escape into new and exciting dimensions, but real world physics are about to deliver the deaths of billions. Put more carbon into the atmosphere at this point and it's game over. Gamers co-operate to win, and we need these skills to survive. Everyone must step up and join in civil resistance against new oil and gas, because this isn't a game. Let's unite to make this world safe, so that we can get back to exploring cyber worlds."

Just Stop Oil has caused all manner of impact over the years, including by throwing soup over famous paintings in leading museums and by rushing onto race tracks, with protests at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2022 being a very high profile incident.