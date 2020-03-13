EGX Rezzed the latest event postponed due to coronavirus

The coronavirus health crisis continues and the latest event to have to adapt to the situation is EGX Rezzed, which was due to take place on March 26-28 at London's Tobacco Dock. The event will now take place at a still-to-be-determined date in the summer, and any tickets will be valid for the rescheduled event.

"Having monitored the situation around COVID-19 constantly over these last few weeks, and following many hours of conversation internally and with our partners, we have taken the incredibly difficult decision to move EGX: Rezzed to Summer 2020 with date and announcement forthcoming... It is the community that makes Rezzed so special and it is our duty to make sure that your safety comes first," a spokesperson from event organisers Reedpop wrote.

We've always enjoyed attending Rezzed, especially since it relocated to the Tobacco Docks in London. That being the case, once the new dates are available, we'll be sure to let you know.